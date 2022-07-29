Kanpur, July 29: In a shocking incident, a woman was allegedly beaten and gang-raped by her husband and her three friends as her family failed to fulfill the dowry demands in Chakeri, reported TOI.

As per the reports, the woman got married in March 2020. Since marriage, her in-laws were demanding Rs 2 lakh and a car as dowry and used to lock her in a room when demand was not met. The woman, in her complaint, alleged that " her husband and his three friends gang-raped me. They even tried to set me on fire by pouring petrol when she resisted." Andhra Pradesh Shocker: 37-Year-Old Woman Found Dead in Vijaywada, Parents Allege Dowry Death.

The victim's family filed a complaint at the Chakeri police station on Wednesday. A case has been registered and an in-depth investigation is being carried out, said police.

