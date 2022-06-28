Deoria, June 28: A 30-year-old man and his niece ended their lives following family opposition to their relationship.

The two allegedly consumed sulfas (a pesticide) in Barhaj police circle.

Circle Officer (Barhaj) Pancham Lal said Sachin was in love with his niece Soni but their family members were against the relationship.

Sachin asked Soni to come to a field where both of them consumed pesticide, police said.

While Sachin collapsed in the field, Soni rushed back home and died during treatment.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

