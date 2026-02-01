Rishikesh, February 1: A 35-year-old woman employed as an attendant at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Rishikesh was shot dead in the Shivaji Nagar area late Saturday night. The incident has prompted an intensive investigation by the Uttarakhand Police, who are currently pursuing a specific lead regarding the motive. The victim was at her residence when an unidentified assailant opened fire, killing her on the spot before fleeing. Local residents, startled by the gunfire, alerted the authorities.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Jaya Baluni, who is overseeing the case, confirmed that preliminary findings point toward a personal motive. "The investigation is currently focused on a 'one-sided love' angle," SP Baluni stated, noting that the victim may have been targeted due to a rejected advance or persistent harassment. Uttarakhand Shocker: Minor Girls Abused, Beaten Inside Closed Room in Bageshwar Kapkot; 1 Arrested After Videos Go Viral.

Investigation Details

Scene Response: Forensic teams and local police arrived shortly after the shooting to secure the perimeter and collect ballistic evidence.

Suspect Tracking: Police are currently scanning CCTV footage from the Shivaji Nagar locality and monitoring exit points from the city.

Post-Mortem: The body has been moved to a medical facility for a formal autopsy to determine the exact number of rounds fired. Rishikesh: Rafting Guides Rescue Drowning Tourist From Ganga River in Uttarakhand, Save Life by Giving CPR (Watch Video).

The brazen nature of the attack in a residential neighborhood has caused significant concern among the staff at AIIMS Rishikesh. While no arrests have been made yet, SP Jaya Baluni indicated that police have identified a person of interest and teams are conducting raids to take the suspect into custody.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (News 18), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 01, 2026 02:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).