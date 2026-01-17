Hardoi, January 17: A man and his sister-in-law died by suicide after allegedly standing in front of a moving train on the Lucknow–Delhi railway track in the Hardoi district of Uttar Pradesh. The incident occurred in the Dehat Kotwali police station area, where the victims were struck by the Howrah-Kathgodam Bagh Express.
The deceased have been identified as 28-year-old Ritesh Kumar Singh and 23-year-old Muskan. Due to the impact, the bodies were severely mutilated, making initial identification difficult. Police eventually confirmed their identities after sharing photographs on social media, which were later verified by family members at the morgue.
According to police investigations, the duo was involved in a relationship that faced significant opposition from their families. Ritesh, a resident of Gadeura village who worked at a manufacturing factory in Haryana, had been married in July 2024 against his will. Family members noted that he had been distant, failing to return home for several months prior to the incident.
Muskan, Ritesh’s sister-in-law, had gone missing on January 13 after leaving her home under the pretext of buying medicines. Investigations suggest that the pair met secretly before arriving at the railway tracks on Wednesday night. Eyewitness accounts and preliminary reports indicate they held hands as they stood before the oncoming train.
The incident caused a significant disruption to railway services, with the Bagh Express being halted for approximately 45 minutes. Police officials recovered the remains and sent them for post-mortem examination. Ritesh's brother, Saket, identified him by a distinct mark behind his ear, while Muskan's mother identified her daughter through her clothing.
The families expressed shock over the extreme step, with Muskan’s uncle stating that they were already in the process of searching for a groom for her. Authorities have stated that while the primary evidence points towards a suicide pact stemming from a love affair, they are continuing to investigate all angles of the case to rule out any other possibilities.
