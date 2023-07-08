Lucknow, July 8: Two persons have been charged by the police in Banda, Uttar Pradesh, for allegedly harassing a woman and attempting to photograph her without consent. The woman's husband, who lodged a complaint with the authorities, stated that when he protested against their actions, the two men, who were in a drunken state, verbally abused his wife.

According to a report published by India Today, the accused were booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). It was revealed during the investigation that the accused duo are local goons and have multiple cases registered against them. According to the complainant, the accused regularly harassed her wife. According to the man's complaint, he protested when the accused tried to photograph his wife, upon which they resorted to hurling abusive remarks, questioning his suitability as a partner for his wife. "You don't deserve your wife. We deserve to be with her. Give her to us," they allegedly told him. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Dalit Youth Forced To Lick Another Man's Slipper, Do Squats Following Altercation in Sonbhadra, Accused Arrested (Watch Video).

The complainant further alleged that the accused threatened to kill him and his children. Allegedly, the man said that the initial inaction from the police was due to pressure from the village head. Consequently, he took the matter to a senior police officer and filed a complaint, urging the arrest of the accused duo. Uttar Pradesh Made Crime-Free, Riot-Free in Past Six Years, Says CM Yogi Adityanath.

"A person has complained against two men for molesting his wife. The matter is from Jasola police station limits. We have filed a case under relevant sections of the IPC, and legal action is being taken on the basis of evidence. The accused will be arrested soon and will be sent to jail," a senior officer attached to the case told a media outlet. The accused will be soon arrested and produced before a court, the police said.

