Banda, October 27: A 65-year-old man allegedly poured petrol and set himself on fire after delay in receiving tea in Banda district. Avadh Kishore allegedly had a fight with his daughter and daughter-in-law over a delay in serving him tea. His family said that Avadh Kishore was depressed for some time over domestic disputes. His wife was also living at her parents' place but his married daughter used to live with him. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Immolates Himself at Police Station Over Land Dispute in Balrampur District; Probe Ordered.

On Thursday, Avadh asked his daughter and daughter-in-law for tea. When it was delayed, he got upset, and an argument between them followed. He then poured petrol and set himself on fire. He was rushed to a hospital where he died, a police official said. Further investigations are on.

