Bareilly, December 9: In a shocking incident, a minor girl was allegedly sedated and raped by a 17-year-old in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly district on Tuesday evening. The accused sexually assaulted the girl inside a medical store owned by his family in the district after injecting her sedatives. The accused was arrested by the police. A case has been registered against him. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Minor Girl Raped by Guest Invited for Dinner in Bareilly.

According to a report published in The Times of India, the girl had gone to attend coaching classes in the evening. When she did not return in the evening, her brother and father went to the coaching centre. They were told that the girl had left an hour ago. The girl’s friends told her family members that they had seen her speaking to a boy near the medical store.

When the rape survivor’s brother and father reached the medical store, they found that its shutter was down. However, the lights were on inside the medical store. The girl’s family members knocked at the shutter. The accused then reportedly opened the door. As per the media report, when the father of the girl looked inside, he found her lying unconscious, and her clothes were messy. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 13-Year-Old Boy Held For Allegedly Raping 9-Year-Old Girl in Bareilly.

The accused’s brother also rushed to the store. He started arguing with the girl’s brother. The police were then informed. The girl’s father lodged a police complaint. On the basis of the complaint, an FIR was under sections 328 and 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The accused was arrested.

“After investigation, an FIR was registered in the matter. The accused is also a minor, and he was produced before the juvenile justice board on Wednesday. The girl’s statement has been recorded, and she will be produced before a magistrate,” reported the media house quoting Superintendent of police (city) Ravindra Kumar as saying. A detailed investigation has been launched into the matter.

