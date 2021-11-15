Lucknow, November 15: In a shocking incident, a minor girl, who went missing from her home on Thursday afternoon, was found dead in a park around 2 kilometres from her residence in Noida on Friday. The 6-year-old deceased reportedly had a wound on her chest, her tooth was missing and a slipper, belonging to some other person, was also found near her dead body. According to a report by the Time of India, the police believe that someone known to the deceased's family is behind the murder of the minor girl. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Missing Teenager Found Murdered in Mathura.

Report informs that the deceased had gone out to play with her 10-year-old sister and was last seen with her elder sibling only walking towards their home. The minor's family believes that someone from the neighbourhood might have killed girl. Meanwhile, the police have ruled out a case of sexual assault and an FIR has been filed against unknown persons for murder and abduction in the matter. The autopsy report of the girl reportedly revealed that she had died of shock and haemorrhage due to ante-mortem injuries. Delhi: 7-Year-Old Boy, Kidnapped Over a Month Ago, Found Dead in Neighbour's 'Suitcase.'

Police reportedly said that the autopsy revealed that the girl was possibly killed an hour or two after she went missing around 1pm on Thursday. "We are investigating the case. But one thing is clear - someone known to the family is behind the murder. The girl seems to have been accompanied to the park (where she was found dead) by someone she knew," DCP (central Noida) Harish Chander was quoted by TOI as saying. An investigation is underway in the matter.

