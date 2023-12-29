Meerut, December 29: A woman allegedly conspired with her lover to kill her husband and portrayed the incident as robbery, police said here, adding that the accused woman and her lover were arrested on Friday. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Meerut Rohit Singh Sajwan said, "One Arun Prajapati, a native of the Baghpat district had come to his in-laws place with his wife Archana in the Saroorpur police station area on Thursday. He was shot dead before his wife while returning the same day."

The wife initially told police that some men stopped them and shot dead her husband in a robbery attempt. However, on further investigation, police found that the wife was allegedly an accomplice in the murder.

"We came to know that Archana had an affair with one Saurabh but was married to Arun a few months ago. Archana and Saurabh were still in contact despite her marriage. The duo planned the murder of Arun to make way for themselves to get married," said the officer.

"We have arrested Archana and Saurabh. Teams have been formed to arrest Bholu, Arjun and Harsh who aided the duo in the murder," he added.