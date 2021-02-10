Farrukhabad, February 10: A 38-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly beating and smothering her 5-year-old nephew to death because he soiled her bed. The incident took place on Sunday. On Monday, police got the first complaint that Yash Pratap has gone missing, from his uncle Shailendra Singh. He told police that the child went missing from a fair, where he had gone with his aunt Neeraj.

An FIR for kidnapping was lodged into the matter. The police began scanning the footage of the fair but did not see the child with Neeraj. Yash's father, Brijendra Singh, who lives in Etah district, said that his sister-in-law Neeraj told him on February 7 that his son has been missing from the fair.

Next morning, she changed her statement and told him that she took Yash out of the house and closed the doors after she found that he had soiled the bed. Later, when she opened the doors after 45 minutes, the boy was missing. UP Shocker: 3 Days After Finding Murdered Woman’s Headless Body in a Field, Police Discover Her Head in a Well.

Police got suspicious after seeing CCTV footage and the changing statements coming from the woman. During aggressive interrogation, she finally admitted committing crime and took the police where she had buried the body with the help of her 65-year-old father, Ram Bahadur. Her father has also been arrested on Tuesday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Farrukhabad, Ashok Kumar Meena, said that during interrogation, Neeraj told the police that after beating and smothering her nephew to death, she called her father and informed him about the incident.

Ram Bahadur, who lives 60 km away from Neeraj's house, advised her to bring the body to his place in Kampala and he would make some arrangements. The father told the police that his daughter took the body in a black bag to his house located under Kampel police jurisdiction in an auto.

The woman, with the help of her father, buried the boy's body in a deep pit in a forest. Meena said that Sections 302 (murder) 201 (Causing disappearance of evidence of offence) and 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of IPC have been added in the FIR.

The body was exhumed and the post mortem report revealed that the boy was smothered to death, said Meena, adding that several injury marks were also found on his body.

The boy had been staying with his aunt in Farrukhabad's New Fauji Colony for the past 7 months, as his father wanted him to study with other children. The boy's mother had passed away three years ago and also the grandmother.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 10, 2021 10:35 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).