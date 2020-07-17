Uttarakhand, July 17: The state CM Trivendra Singh Rawat announced that in order to control the spread of COVID-19, it has been decided to impose lockdown on Saturdays and Sundays in the state. The detailed guidelines on the same will be issued soon.

Uttarakhand CMO said in a statement on Wednesday clarified that reports of complete lockdown in the state from July 16 to July 31 on social media are rumours. The clarification from the government came a day after a lockdown was imposed in certain areas in light of increasing cases of COVID-19. India's Coronavirus Tally Crosses 1 Million Mark With the Highest Single-Day Spike of 34,956 COVID-19 Cases And 687 Deaths.

Uttarakhand to Impose Lockdown on Saturdays And Sundays:

To curb the spread of #COVID19, it has been decided to impose lockdown on Saturdays and Sundays in the state. Guidelines for the same to be issued soon: Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat (File pic) pic.twitter.com/zoWdVRdSvT — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2020

The state has recorded a total of 3982 cases and 50 people have so far died in the state. Lockdown has been imposed in several other states as well. Bihar has imposed a 16-day lockdown amid the spurt in COVID-19 cases. Similarly, West Bengal extended COVID-19 lockdown in containment zones till July 19.

