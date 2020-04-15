Vijay Rupani Has No COVID-19 Symptoms So far, Says Medical Team After Gujarat CM Met Congress MLA Imran Khedawala Who Tested Positive For Coronavirus

File image of Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Gujarat, April 15: A day after Congress legislator Imran Khedawala from Gujarat's Jamalpur Khadia, was tested positive for coronavirus, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was also tested. He was soon declared fit and fine. Ashwani Kumar, Secretary to the CM informed that medical experts comprising of Dr Atul Patel and R.K Patel confirmed that the CM has no symptoms as of now. However, as per security measures, no outsiders are allowed at his residence. Gujarat Congress MLA Imran Khedawala Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Had Met CM Vijay Rupani Today.

On Tuesday, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani had held a meeting with Congress MLA Imran Khedawala. He was also in touch with the people in his constituency, trying to convince people to cooperate amid the lockdown. After the detection, Khedawala was rushed to the SVP hospital and admitted.

Apart from Rupani, Khedawala had also met Minister of State for Home, Pradeepsinh Jadeja. According to sources, the meetings took place while maintaining social distancing. As per reports, the Congress MLA had also interacted with the media thereafter. Gujarat has a total of 650 cases as of now with 28 deaths. The total number of coronavirus cases in the country has increased to 11,400 and the death toll has increased to 377. In view of the rising numbers, PM Narendra Modi extended the nationwide lockdown till May 3 on Tuesday.