Raipur, December 13: The entire state of Chhattisgarh celebrated the completion of 2 years of Bhupesh Baghel led state government by participating in the Virtual Marathon campaign. More than one lakh people hailing from 28 districts of the state, took part in the virtual race ranging from Balrampur to Sukma. Chief Minister Mr. Baghel also took part in the event.

The allocated time for the virtual Marathon was set from 6 am till 11 am, but the pompous and enthusiasm filled statesman continued the marathon, even after the deadline had passed. Chhattisgarh Ranks Second Lowest in Terms of Unemployment After Assam.

This special marathon was organized by the Sports and Youth Welfare and Public Relations Department of the state. Unlike the commonly held marathon, participants in this virtual marathon had to upload their running photos or videos on social media following the norms amid Covid-19, to ensure regulation of prevention and precaution.

The theme of the event was - 'Baat hai abhiman kee, Chhattisgarh ke swabhimaan kee'. The prerequisite included the posting of photos and videos to be uploaded on various social media platforms with the hashtag #runwithchhattisgarh. The hashtag was in trend throughout the day on Facebook and Twitter.

71 thousand people had registered to participate in the event, but by 11 am, more than one lakh people had joined the campaign. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel took part in the campaign this morning by joining the virtual-marathon. He uploaded his photos on social media while sporting a Special t-shirt. He further said that the entire state and its zeal is running with me today and motivated others to run too.

State Food Minister Amarjeet Bhagat, School Education Minister Dr.Premsai Singh Tekam, Forest Minister Mr. Mohammad Akbar, Women and Child Development Minister Mrs. Anila Bhedia, Excise Minister Mr. Kavasi Lakhma, Rajya Sabha MP Mrs. Chhaya Verma, Raipur (Rural) MLA Mr. Satyanarayana Sharma, Raipur Mayor Mr. Ejaz Dhebar and many other Public representatives attended this event and participated with vigour and enthusiasm. Several bureaucrats including Chief Secretary Mr. Amitabh Jain and Director General of Police Mr. DM Avasthi, Additional Chief Secretary Mr. Subrat Sahu, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Mr. Rakesh Chaturvedi and Secretary to Chief Minister Mr. Siddharth Komal Singh Pardeshi also took part in the virtual marathon campaign. People from all age groups, gender and diverse sections of society participated in the campaign and made it a huge success. Women, children, old-aged and elderly people uploaded their pictures on social media with the #RunwithChhattisgarh hashtag.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 13, 2020 03:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).