Vizag Gas Leak: Indian Navy Installs 5 Portable Multi-Feed Oxygen Manifold Systems at King George Hospital to Provide Oxygen to Patients

Gas Leakage at LG Polymers Plant (Photo Credits: ANI)

Vizag, May 7: The Indian Navy on Thursday provided five more Portable Multi-feed Oxygen Manifold systems to King George Hospital in Visakhapatnam to help the victims of the gas leak mishap. According to a statement by the Indian Navy, five more sets of the machine have been provided to supply oxygen to the patients affected by the poisonous gas leak that took place at the chemical plant belonging to LG Polymers today. According to a latest update, 10 people have lost their lives in the styrene gas leak tragedy while over 300 people have been admitted to various hospital. Vizag Gas Leak: Here's What We Know So Far.

The Indian Navy had said its technical teams from Naval Dockyard in Vizag are at KGH to assist in quick installation to provide oxygen to large number of patients. Earlier, the Indian Navy had provided 25 such sets to District Administration for use in COVID-19 Designated hospitals there. The Portable Multifeed Oxygen Manifold system was designed to enable one jumbo size Oxygen Bottle to supply Oxygen to six patients concurrently for COVID-19 Pandemic. Styrene Gas Leak in Vizag: What Is Styrene? What Is Its Effect on Human Health? Know All About This Poisonous Gas.

Here's the tweet:

The gas tragedy took place at a polymers unit, is located in the vicinity of the Naiduthota area near Gopalapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. Reports inform that over 1,000 people in five surrounding villages, in a three km radius, have been reported sick and as many as 1500 people have been evacuated. The incident came to light after locals in the village complained of breathlessness and nausea. s Several villagers were also found lying unconscious on roads while fleeing from the affected areas in the village.