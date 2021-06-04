Bhopal, June 4: A Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) in Waraseoni block of Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat district recently issued an order mandating vaccination against COVID-19 for brides and grooms to get married. The order was pasted on notice board of Waraseoni SDM Sandeep Singh's office. However, it was removed after locals seeking permission told hold wedding ceremonies raised objections. Couples Married in Madhya Pradesh Despite Lockdown in May Won’t Be Issued Marriage Certificates, Such Weddings To Be Declared Illegal: Reports.

In his now-retracted order, SDM Sandeep Singh mentioned five requisite documents for getting permission for the wedding. Among five, COVID-19 vaccination certificates of bride and groom’s and their parents were also made compulsory, reports said. Many people were denied permission for the wedding because they couldn't produce COVID-19 vaccination certificates. Unlocking Madhya Pradesh: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Announces Unlock From June 1, Says COVID-19 Situation Under Control.

"I was not aware that a vaccination certificate was mandatory. When I reached the SDM office, I was told the vaccination certificates were mandatory. As I am yet to get a vaccination shot, I returned without submitting my application," a man, who is to tie the knot on June 10, was quoted by FPJ as saying. When the locals objected, the SDM withdrew his controversial order, adding it will be implemented after 10 days.

"The vaccination certificate is not mandatory as of now. We have persuading people approaching for permission to get at least the bride and groom and their parents vaccinated. But I will make COVID-19 vaccination certificate mandatory after 10 days," Singh said. The Madhya Pradesh government had banned wedding functions when the corona curfew was imposed to curb the virus spread.

While the corona curfew has been extended till June 14, certain relaxations have been announced. The state government has now allowed weddings to take place with permission from local authorities.

