Mumbai, March 30: According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperatures in Maharashtra are likely to increase by 2 to 4 degrees during the next five days while there won't be a significant change in the maximum temperatures over the other parts of the country for the next five days.

The weather agency also said that a fall in maximum temperatures by about 2 degrees is very likely over most parts of Northwest India during the next three days. PM Narendra Modi to Virtually Attend BIMSTEC Summit 2022 Today.

"The trough/wind discontinuity from south Chhattisgarh to Interior Tamil Nadu across Telangana, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema extending up to 0.9 km above mean sea level still persists," the weather bulletin stated.

As per the weather forecast, heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are most likely to prevail over West Rajasthan; in some parts over East Rajasthan and West Madhya Pradesh, and in isolated pockets over south Haryana-Delhi.

Check IMD's tweet:

Isolated Heat Wave conditions over Jharkhand & interior Odisha during 30th March-01st April; over Gangetic West Bengal on 31st March & 01st April; over Chhattisgarh during 31st March-02nd April and over Gujarat region on 01st & 02nd April, 2022. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) March 29, 2022

Besides the above-mentioned states, severe heatwave conditions are very likely over West Rajasthan; in some parts of East Rajasthan and West Madhya Pradesh on March 30 and heatwave conditions in isolated pockets over these areas from March 31 to April 3. The IMD has also predicted heatwave to severe heatwave conditions in isolated pockets over south Haryana and Delhi on March 30.

"Isolated Heat Wave conditions very likely over Jammu Division and Himachal Pradesh on 29th & 30th; over Saurashtra-Kutch, East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Madhya Maharashtra & Marathwada during 29th March-02nd April; over south Uttar Pradesh during 29th-31st March," the IMD said in a tweet.

Due to the influence of strong southwesterly winds from the Bay of Bengal to northeastern states at lower tropospheric levels, the weather bureau has forecast light to moderate scattered rainfall very likely over Northeast India during the next 24 hours. Isolated heavy rainfall over Assam-Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh likely on March 31 and April 1, the IMD said.

Besides, light to moderate rainfall is very likely over Kerala-Mahe, Tamilnadu-Puducherry-Karaikal, Lakshadweep, and Coastal & South Interior Karnataka during the next five days.

