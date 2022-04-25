What is your reaction to Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone? Like Dislike Amid the rising heatwave conditions across the country, India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said that light isolated to scattered rainfall accompanied with isolated thunderstorms and lightning is very likely over the Western Himalayan Region and Duststorm or thunderstorms over the adjoining plains of Punjab and Haryana on April 25.

The weather agency also said that due to wind confluence and trough/wind discontinuity over peninsular India in the lower tropospheric levels, isolated to scattered rainfall with a thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds with speeds reaching 30-40 kmph is very likely over Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Chhattisgarh during next the 5 days; over Andhra Pradesh on April 27-28. Weather Update: Delhi To Experience Heatwave Conditions From April 28 Onwards.

"Fairly widespread/widespread rainfall very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam-Meghalaya, Nagaland-Manipur-Mizoram-Tripura and scattered rainfall over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during next 5 days. Isolated heavy rainfall over Arunachal Pradesh during 25th-26th and over Assam & Meghalaya during 27th-29th April, 2022," the IMD said in its weather bulletin.

Besides the weather agency has also forecasted thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds with speeds reaching 30-40 kmph at isolated places very likely over Assam, Meghalaya during the next 5 days and over Sub Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland-Manipur-Mizoram-Tripura during the next 24 hours.

Check tweet:

♦ Heat wave in isolated pockets over Gujarat state during next 5 days; over Bihar during 24-26; over Madhya Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal during 25-28; over Rajasthan, south UP, MP, Vidarbha during 26-28 and over Punjab & south Haryana on 27 & 28 April. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) April 24, 2022

While the rains and thunderstorms might bring respite from the scorching temperatures, the IMD said that heatwave conditions are very likely to prevail in isolated pockets over Gujarat state during the next 5 days; over Bihar from April 25-26; over Madhya Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal from April 25-29; over Rajasthan, south Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha from April 26-29, and over Punjab and south Haryana from April 27-29.

The weather agency said that there won't be a significant change in maximum temperatures over Gujarat state and Maharashtra during the next 24 hours. However, it stated that the temperatures will rise by 2 degrees from April 26. The IMD has also estimated a rise in maximum temperatures by 2-3 degrees over Madhya Pradesh and East India during the next 2 days.

