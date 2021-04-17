New Delhi, April 17: Heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, strong winds, and hailstorms are expected to lash parts of northeastern states of India over the coming days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. In its all-India weather bulletin, the IMD said that heavy rainfall is very likely over Arunachal Pradesh for the next three days and over Assam and Meghalaya for the next two days. Moreover, severe thunderstorm activity along with strong gusty winds, squall, hail are also likely over the region during the same period.

The current weather conditions have been caused under the influence of a trough in mid-tropospheric westerlies and by moisture feed from the Bay of Bengal. "Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity very likely over Northeast India during next 3 days along with isolated heavy rainfall over Arunachal Pradesh for 3 days and over Assam and Meghalaya for 2 days", the IMD said. Monsoon 2021 Forecast: Southwest Monsoon To Be Normal in India, Expected To Be 98% of Long Period Average, Says IMD.

Giving details about the weather conditions in other parts of India, the IMD said that under the influence of a fresh Western Disturbance, widespread rainfall and snowfall is very likely over Western Himalayan Region during April 20-22 and isolated to scattered rainfall along with thunderstorm and gusty winds likely over adjoining plains of Northwest India.

