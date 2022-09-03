Kolkata, September 3: Yet another incident of students falling sick after eating mid-day meals has come to light. This time the incident was reported from West Bengal. Several school students fell sick after eating mid-day meals in the North Dinajpur area of the state on Friday. According to a report published in TV9 Bharatvarsh, parents of the students claimed that their children fell sick after eating the mid-day meal on Friday. Reportedly, the students were rushed to a hospital for treatment after many started vomiting due to the mid-day meal.

Local authorities said that during the investigation, they found a detergent or powdered soap was mixed in the mid-day meal instead of salt. After the incident came to light, police officials reached the school and started an investigation into the matter. The District Office of the Education Department has also started a separate investigation. Mid-Day Meal for Children: Centre Spends Rs 20,000 Crore Annually on PM POSHAN Scheme Benefitting Over 12 Crore Students.

The incident took place in the Kapasia area of the ​​Ithar block of North Dinajpur. As per reports, several students of Lihimpur Primary School fell ill after having a mid-day meal on Friday. A parent, identified as Zainul Islam told that after eating the meal their kids started having stomach aches and some started vomiting. Following this, family members took their kids to the Ithar Rural hospital.

Most of the students were discharged after some time while one is still undergoing treatment. The parents protested, complaining about the plight of the school. The protesters also locked the headmaster and other teachers in his office. Later in the afternoon, the police of the Ithar police station intervened to normalise the situation and rescue teachers.

