A shocking incident in Bhubaneswar has sparked outrage after a 67-year-old grocery shop owner was arrested for allegedly raping an MBA student from Chhattisgarh. The accused reportedly visited the student’s rented accommodation on Friday night under the pretext of delivering grocery items and committed the crime while she was alone.

According to police, the survivor, in her early 20s, was a regular customer and familiar with the shopkeeper. On Friday evening, she contacted him to inquire about certain items. Though initially unavailable, the accused offered to arrange them and deliver them to her residence. Around 9:30 pm, he arrived with the groceries and allegedly asked for water. When the student went inside, he reportedly locked the door and s*xually assaulted her. Delhi IRS Officer’s Daughter Rape-Murder Case: ‘Pervert’ Rahul Meena Spent Salary on Prostitutes, Had Ill Intentions Towards Victim.

Police further stated that the accused threatened the survivor with serious consequences if she reported the incident and even attempted to lure her with promises of free groceries. Traumatized by the ordeal, the student later confided in her roommate, who informed the landlord. A formal complaint was filed on Saturday, leading to the accused’s arrest.

Authorities confirmed that the man has been booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and remanded to judicial custody after his bail plea was rejected. Police are also verifying his background and any previous criminal record. Delhi Horror: Former Domestic Help Arrested for Rape and Murder of Senior Official’s 22-Year-Old Daughter.

The incident has reignited concerns about the safety of students and working women living alone in rented accommodations. Data shows that rape cases in Bhubaneswar increased from 149 in 2024 to 170 in 2025, though officials noted that some cases were later found to be false.

Social workers and students have called for stronger safety measures, including more secure women’s hostels and enhanced policing. The case has raised serious questions about urban safety as Bhubaneswar continues to grow as an education and IT hub.

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Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 27, 2026 10:21 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).