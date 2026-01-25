What Is Bhairav Battalion? Indian Army’s Newly Introduced Combat-Ready Force To Make 1st Republic Day Parade Debut

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Mumbai, January 25: One of the most anticipated highlights of the 77th Republic Day Parade on January 26, 2026, is the public debut of the Bhairav Light Commando Battalion. This newly raised, high-tech combat force represents a significant shift in the Indian Army's operational doctrine, moving toward smaller, more agile, and technology-driven units. Named after the "Bhairav" manifestation of Lord Shiva, symbolising both protection and destruction, these battalions are designed to be the "first responders" in high-tempo, modern battle environments.

The Bhairav units will march down Kartavya Path for the first time, signaling a new era where "drone literacy" and rapid-response capabilities are integrated directly into frontline combat formations.

What is the Bhairav Battalion?

The Bhairav Light Commando Battalion is a specialised segment of the Indian Army created to bridge the operational gap between standard infantry (which focuses on sustained territorial defense) and the Para Special Forces (reserved for deep, strategic clandestine missions).

Key Features of the Force:

Lean and Lethal: Unlike a standard infantry battalion, which consists of about 800 soldiers, a Bhairav Battalion is compact, comprising approximately 250 personnel.

Integrated Arms: Each unit is a "mini-army" in itself, drawing specialists not just from the Infantry, but also from the Regiment of Artillery, Corps of Signals, and Corps of Air Defence.

"Fight Tonight" Philosophy: These units are trained to deploy at extremely short notice, often working independently at the Corps or Division level to handle tactical emergencies without waiting for larger formations.

Technological Edge and Capabilities

The Bhairav commandos are equipped with some of the most modern weaponry and gadgets in the Indian arsenal:

Drone Supremacy: Every soldier in the battalion is trained for "100% drone literacy." The units operate dedicated drone platoons for surveillance, loitering munitions (kamikaze drones), and real-time intelligence gathering.

Modern Weaponry: They are equipped with AK-203 assault rifles, CQB carbines, and Javelin anti-tank guided missiles.

Multi-Domain Mastery: They are trained for diverse environments, from the high-altitude, sub-zero terrains of Ladakh and Siachen to the dense jungles of the Northeast and the scorching deserts of Rajasthan.

Strategic Deployment

As of early 2026, the Indian Army has raised 15 Bhairav Battalions, with a long-term goal of operationalizing a total of 25 units.

Northern Command: Units are already deployed in Leh (14 Corps), Srinagar (15 Corps), and Nagrota (16 Corps) to monitor the Line of Control (LoC) and Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Eastern Command: A significant portion of the force is being deployed to the Eastern Sector to counter evolving threats along the mountainous borders with China.

Western Sector: Units are positioned in the desert sectors of Rajasthan to handle rapid-response needs along the international border.

The inclusion of the Bhairav Battalion in the 2026 Republic Day Parade is more than just ceremonial. It is a strategic message to global adversaries about India's evolving "proactive deterrence" and its capability to conduct high-impact, precision strikes at a tactical depth. By freeing up the Para Special Forces from localized tactical duties, the Bhairav units allow India's elite commandos to focus solely on high-value strategic assignments, thereby multiplying the overall effectiveness of the Armed Forces.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (India Today), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 25, 2026 11:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).