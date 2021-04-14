In a fast-moving business world, it is always exciting to see what a brand has in terms of plans for the future. Wealth Dragons is one of those companies. Ever since its founding back in 2009, the company has remained a major player in the property industry, along with the self-education industry. Founded by property industry entrepreneur, social media celebrity, and world-renowned public speaker Vincent Wong and his business partner, John Lee, Wealth Dragons made history in 2019 as the very first UK company in the self-education industry to get listed on a stock exchange.

For Wong and Lee, this is just the tip of the iceberg. As the company has certainly grown and expanded its efforts since its founding to make self-education much more accessible, intuitive, and rewarding, it is clear to see that investors see the value in the work that they are doing – and that’s something that Wong refers to as a “continuous journey.”

“Business really is a continuous journey. It’s almost as if you have this destination in mind, but you never really arrive there – and that’s by design. It’s the chase that keeps you alive, motivated, and pushing. After all, I’m an entrepreneur – if I truly believed I had reached my destination, there would be nothing left for me to do.”

It’s an interesting take from an interesting man. And yet, it begs the question, if business is a continuous journey, what’s next on the docket for Wealth Dragons?

Continuously Innovating

Currently, Wong and his team at Wealth Dragons are working on a new type of proprietary technology platform specifically designed to change the ways in which properties around the world are purchased and sold for top dollar.

“I’m really passionate about what I do. I love helping people, and I love moving the industry forward. I really do believe that investors have the power within them to structure property deals in such a way that it benefits themselves, sellers, and buyers all at the same time. There’s plenty of room for mutual benefits in today’s property industry, and our new platform is designed to showcase these opportunities in a way that spreads knowledge, adds value, and satisfies needs.”

Wong and his team have high aspirations for what Wealth Dragons can become. With tremendous success already under its belt, the team is vying for more. They have plans to become the very first billion dollar company in the self-development and self-education industry. And if they play their cards right, Wong believes they can hit this goal once they launch their new platform.

“It’s an exciting time for myself and for the rest of the Wealth Dragons team. We’re really doing something unique, and we’ve all come together under a common goal to bring our vision to life. We’ll see where it takes us. The only direction to move is forward.