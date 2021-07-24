Earlier today, The Bitcoin Bottle™ announced that Herbert R. Sim, commonly known as The Bitcoinman™, has joined the merchandize and gifts UK company as an advisor and investor.

“As The BitcoinMan™, it makes perfect sense to back The Bitcoin Bottle™, especially that both brands aligns with luxury and premium, and more importantly embracing Bitcoin and Crypto in its entirety. ” said Herbert Sim, The Bitcoinman™.

“We are honored to have The BitcoinMan™ himself backing our brand, and joining alongside with us.” said Christoper McDonnell, co-founder of The Bitcoin Bottle™.

“With The BitcoinMan™ joining us, The Bitcoin Bottle™ will definitely achieve greater heights,” said Bradley Pearce, co-founder of The Bitcoin Bottle™.

Herbert, ranked top 20 blockchain influencers in the world of 2020 by one of the biggest Chinese blockchain media, Huoxing24.com (also known as Mars Finance), is among the first 20 verified ‘blue tick’ public figures in the crypto industry in the world, since 2017, across facebook, twitter and instagram - by the handle of @HerbertRsim.

The Bitcoin Bottle™ was founded earlier this year in January 2021 by Christoper McDonnell and Bradley Pearce. The company was most welcomed by the cryptocurrency and blockchain community, and has seen orders streaming in from across the world since its launch.

The Bitcoin Bottle™ comes in a luxury gold coated finish with a classy bitcoin logo on the front, designed to impress. The stainless-steel bottle is environmentally friendly; reusable and allows you to raise public awareness of Bitcoin and crypto.

The Bitcoin branded bottle comes perfectly packaged in a black sleek typical-whiskey-casing, and solving your Bitcoin gift problems.