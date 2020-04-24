What it Means To Be Successful: James William Awad

James William Awad (Photo Credits: File Photo)

James William Awad (@senior) is a successful businessman from Montreal, Canada. He has started multiple businesses in his lifetime and is currently working on a new project called Triple One. Triple One is described by James as being a decentralized company that will allow people from all over the world to collaborate and build businesses that they want to build. A concept like this has never been done before, and James is hoping that it will be a success.

Currently, there are 13 companies running under the Triple One banner. The companies all appear to vary in certain ways. For example, we have Crusty Crust Pizza which is a pizza restaurant. And then we have Astro Fit Gym which is a gym. They will also be unveiling many more businesses in the coming months, including Cranberry.com, Drummer.com, Tourbus.com and many more.

James has certainly had his hands full with this project, but he has no plans of slowing down anytime soon. He hopes to have Triple One released soon, but that does not mean he is going to be finished making improvements.

James believes its important to start businesses and get them off the ground before you are completely ready. He believes that you should continue making improvements after the business is launched, but the first priority should just be launching the business.

His advice to entrepreneurs starting out is the same. He thinks that many entrepreneurs never end up launching their businesses because they are too caught up in the idea of making everything perfect. He says that many businesses will fail at first, but that’s okay because you can always make them better or start new ones.

James has been trying to create businesses since he was eleven years old. He’s failed a few times but he’s had a ton of success as well. The trick was that he wasn’t afraid to get started. He started developing a video game at the age of eleven but he had no idea how to market it. So he learned how to market and then started different businesses.

Even though James would be considered a success by many, he doesn’t really think about it that way. He knows that success is more about what you do every single day, rather than what you have done in the past. Instead of focusing on long term, huge goals, James simply focuses on doing the best he can every single day. Getting 1% better with consistency. James believes that eventually that 1% will compound into massive results that can only be achieved through consistent effort.

He alludes to the British cycling team to make his point. They historically had some of the worst results in international competitions. But when they brought on a new coach who focused on simply making incremental improvements to their performance, they began to thrive. The coach focused on things like making the bike seats comfier, getting better massage therapists, and painting the transport bus white so they could spot any dust that could be rusting the bikes. They’ve been the highest performing team in the world ever since.

James also hopes that the entrepreneurs who join him on his journey with Triple One will understand the power of building businesses that matter to you. James has always focused on building businesses that make a difference, and Triple One is no different. James will be providing an opportunity for entrepreneurs all over the world to collaborate and build the businesses they want to build. We’re all excited about what’s to come.

