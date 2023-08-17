Prayagraj, August 17: The Allahabad High Court has dismissed the bail plea of the administrator of a WhatsApp group which allegedly shared jihadi literature through it.

Justice Pankaj Bhatia dismissed the bail application filed by Inamul Haq against whom an FIR was registered at the Deoband police station of Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur under Section 121-A (waging war against the Government of India) and 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion) of the IPC. WhatsApp Group Admin Arrested in Bhadohi After Member Shares 'Derogatory' Post Against Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath.

The court observed on Wednesday: “The applicant was the administrator of two WhatsApp groups comprising mainly foreign citizens and the said group was allegedly promoting the acquisition of arms and promoting the group on the basis of religious prejudices.”

