Mumbai, February 15: In a bizarre incident that took place in Noida, a man reached the police station and lodged a complaint after he was allegedly removed from a WhatsApp group. The man was removed from the WhatsApp group for sharing a political video. The complainant, a resident of Greater Noida even filed a complaint against his neighbour, who was the administrator of group.

According to a report in the Times of India, the complainant identified as Lalit Bhardwaj filed a complaint against the WhatsApp group admin. In his complaint, Lalit claimed that his neighbour, who is a lawyer even abused and threatened him before removing him from society's WhatsApp group. Acting on his complaint, the police booked the lawyer under various sections of IPC. Noida Shocker: Man Murders Wife Allegedly for Talking to Another Man on Phone, Leaves Body in Locked Room and Flees.

As per the complaint, Bhardwaj shared a video of a BJP leader on the WhatsApp group, which attracted objections from several members. Bhardwaj said, "I had shared a video of a BJP functionary, angered by which the group admin removed me. He also threatened to kill me. He repeatedly called and abused me. I have evidence of all such calls and messages. He bears some grudge against me even though I don't know him well."

On the other hand, the lawyer refuted Bhardwaj's claim and said that he was repeatedly asked to refrain from sharing political posts. The lawyer, Ashutosh Raj Purohit also said that police kept him in lock-up for three hours when they called him for questioning. However, cops said that Purohit's allegations were false. Noida Horror: Stray Dog Mauls Child to Death, Tears Out Intestines of Infant in Lotus Boulevard Society (Video).

Arvind Kumar, ACP-2 of Central Noida said, "Since it's a society dispute, two parties were called to the police station. We had received a complaint, so we were cross-checking the claims and facts. Purohit was let go after questioning." Meanwhile, SHO Anil Rajpoot of Bisrakh police station said that the complaint was registered as the victim claimed threat to life.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 15, 2023 03:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).