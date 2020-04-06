Wockhardt Hospital in Mumbai Declared Containment Zone After Doctors and Nurses Test Positive for COVID-19

COVID 19 Testing (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Mumbai, April 6: The Wockhardt Hospital in Mumbai has been declared a containment zone on Monday after some staff at the hospital tested positive for COVID-19. According to reports, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has taken the decision after nearly 26 nurses and three doctors tested positive for COVID-19 in just a week. According to a report by TOI, the nurses who tested positive for COVID-19 have been shifted to the hospital from their quarters in Vile Parle, two of the infected doctors are admitted in SevenHills and one in SL Raheja Hospital in Mahim.

In the wake of the sudden outbreak, swab samples of more than 270 hospital staff and some patients have been sent for tests. With the new order in place, no person would be allowed to enter or leave the Mumbai Central hospital till everyone in it tests negative twice consecutively. Sai Hospital in Mumbai Completely Sealed After 3-Day-Old Boy, Mother Tested COVID-19 Positive, Jaslok, Bhabha and Hinduja Hospital Also Partially Affected.

Maharashtra: Wockhardt Hospital in Mumbai has been declared a containment zone after some staff at the hospital tested positive for #Coronavirus. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/9j9bRlb6Hc — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2020

Suresh Kakani, the Additional Municipal Commissioner was quoted in the TOI report saying that it is unfortunate that such a big cluster of cases have come from a medical facility. He added that a team led by the executive health officer has been set up to probe how the disease spread among so many in a hospital setting.

The TOI report states that the hospital staff alleged that the infection spread rapidly as the management failed to quarantine the colleagues and roommates of the infected nurses. The Wockhardt Hospitals are one of the tertiary care, super speciality healthcare networks in India offering healthcare services.

In Maharashtra, 33 new COVID-19 positive cases reported on Monday taking the total number of positive cases at 781. Of the new cases, 19 were in Pimpri-Chinchwad, 11 in Mumbai, 1 each in Ahmednagar, Satara and Vasai, Maharashtra State Health Department said.