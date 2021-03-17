Jaipur, March 17: A pregnant lady delivered a baby girl on board a Bengaluru-Jaipur IndiGo flight on Wednesday. The IndiGo crew successfully managed to assist the woman in her delivery when the baby was born. According to a tweet by ANI, the baby was delivered with the help of the crew assisted by a doctor on board. As soon as the flight landed at Jaipur airport, the airport authorities had arranged for a doctor and an ambulance on their arrival.

In a statement, IndiGo said that both the baby and mother are in stable condition. The airline informed that Dr Subahana Nazir, who helped deliver the baby, was welcomed into the arrival hall. Moreover, a 'Thank You' card was handed over by the IndiGo Jaipur staff. IndiGo lauded the great teamwork by all its staff members. Maharashtra: Woman Traveler Delivers Baby Girl at Panvel Railway Station's Ladies Waiting Room on Independence Day, Shifted to Hospital Later.

See Pic: Woman Delivers Baby on Board Bengaluru-Jaipur IndiGo Flight

Dr Subahana Nazir, who helped deliver the baby, was welcomed into the arrival hall and a Thank You card was handed over by our Jaipur staff. Great teamwork by all our staff concerned: IndiGo pic.twitter.com/Frzv0FnXkc — ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2021

There have been many such incidences of baby being born on board a flight. In October 2020, a baby born was born on board a Delhi-Bengaluru IndiGo flight. The crew helped the pregnant woman passenger to successfully deliver when the baby boy was prematurely born. The baby was born enroute on the Delhi-Bengaluru 6E 122 flight.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 17, 2021 11:31 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).