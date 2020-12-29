Lucknow, December 29: The efforts initiated by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to increase investment in the state after assuming power in the state are now yielding results. Especially in the MSME sector, historical work has been done compared to previous governments.

In this case, the Yogi government's tenure of just three-and-a-half years has outperformed the SP government's five-year term. The Yogi government has given more than double the loan to the MSME from the Akhilesh government. UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s ODOP Scheme Proves to Be Game Changer, Over 26 Lakh People Employed in 8 Months.

Uttar Pradesh is being recognized as a fast paced state in the country. The main reason for this is that there are eight lakh 7 thousand 537 MSME units working in the state. In the changed environment, MSME units have not only increased business, but have also given employment opportunities to more than 3 million people.

Loans to the tune of Rs 46,594 crore in FY 2017-18, Rs 57,808 crore in 2018-19, 71,080 crore in 2019-20 and Rs 36,972 crore till September 2020-21 i.e. in Yogi government, loans worth Rs 2,12,454 crore Are given. Whereas, under the SP chief Akhilesh Yadav's government, loans to MSMEs amounted to 13,248 crore in FY 2012-13, 19,249 crore during 2013-14, 22,439 crore in 2014-15, 22,996 crore in 2015-16, 28,136 crore in 2016-17. A total of one lakh six thousand 68 crore rupees had been given in the SP government.

MSME Additional Chief Secretary Navneet Sehgal said that CM Yogi worked on many important aspects including law and order, along with changing the policies of 21 departments to promote industries in the state. UP has come second in the country in Ease of Doing Business. Even in the Corona era, CM Yogi distributed loans to industries by holding mega loan fair four times. As a result of this, loans have been given to MSMEs on such a large scale in the state and new investors have invested around two lakh crore rupees.

Six lakh 79 thousand 647 new units were installed

In the Yogi government, MSMEs have increased their industrial capacity by expanding to market with a loan of Rs 2,12,454 crore. Besides, six lakh 79 thousand 647 new units have also been set up with these money. In this, loans have been given under various other schemes including Pradhan Mantri Employment Generation Program (PMEGP), Mukhyamantri Yuva Swarozgar Yojana, Mukhyamantri Gramodyog Rozgar Yojana and ODOP.

25 to 30 lakh people got employment

IIA Chairman Pankaj Gupta said that MSMEs have a big contribution in the infrastructure projects launched by the government in the last three years. Whether it is building a power house or the work being done to improve the power network in rural areas.

Apart from this, good works have been done in telecom, housing, road construction, transport and smart city etc. Due to which MSMEs have also got work from the government. Due to which, directly and indirectly, 25 to 30 lakh people have got employment.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 29, 2020 04:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).