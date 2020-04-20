Yogi Adityanath's Father Anand Singh Bisht Dies at AIIMS

Yogi Adityanath's father Anand Singh Bisht (Photo Credits: Twitter)

New Delhi, April 20: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s father Anad Singh Bisht died on Monday. Anand Singh Bisht was undergoing treatment at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi. He was suffering from kidney and liver ailments. Bisht was admitted to AIIMS on April 13. The UP Chief Minister’s father was on a ventilator as his heath condition deteriorated in the past few days. Yogi Adityanath Govt to Bring Back 6000 UP Students from Kota Amid Coronavirus Lockdown.

State Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish K Awasthi confirmed the death of UP CM's father. He said, "CM Yogi Adityanath's father left for his heavenly abode at 10.44 am. Our deepest condolences"

ANI's Tweet:

CM Yogi Adityanath's father left for his heavenly abode at 10.44 am. Our deepest condolences: State Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish K Awasthi (in file pic - Additional Chief Secretary Home) pic.twitter.com/vG6hUqDBch — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 20, 2020

Uttar Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya expressed condolence over the demise of Adityanath's father. He said that it was very saddening to hear the news of Bisht's death. Maurya added that god should give strength to the family. UP CM Yogi Adityanath's Father Anand Singh Bisht Critical, Kept on Ventilator at AIIMS Delhi After His Health Deteriorates.

Keshav Prasad Maurya's Tweet:

मा0 मुख्यमंत्री श्री @myogiadityanath जी के पिता श्री आनंद सिंह बिष्ट जी के निधन की दुःखद सूचना प्राप्त हुई है। ईश्वर दिवंगत आत्मा को शांति और परिवार तथा शुभचिंतकों को संबल प्रदान करें । ॐ शांति ॐ — Keshav Prasad Maurya (@kpmaurya1) April 20, 2020

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also expressed grief over Bisht's demise.

Akhilesh Yadav's Tweet:

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ जी के पिता के देहावसान पर भावभीनी श्रद्धांजलि! — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) April 20, 2020

Bisht was a resident of Panchor village of Uttarakhand’s YamKeshwar area. He retired from the post forest ranger in 1991. He has seven children. Adityanath is his second child. Since Sunday evening, there were rumours on social media about his Bisht’s death. However, at that time, there was no official confirmation from doctors at AIIMS.

Notably, Yogi Adityanath left his home around the 1990s to join the Ayodhya Ram temple movement. He became disciple of Mahant Avaidyanath, the chief priest of the Gorakhnath Math in 1993.