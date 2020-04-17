Yogi Adityanath Govt to Bring Back 6000 UP Students from Kota Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Students stuck in Kota and UP CM Yogi Adityanath. (Photo Credit: PTI)

Lucknow, April 21: The Uttar Pradesh government is planning to bring back over 6,000 students who are stuck in Kota amid the coronavirus lockdown. The nodal officer of Uttar Pradesh in Jaipur has confirmed the local media about the latest development. The officer stated that UP state government had agreed to bring back these students from the coaching hub of northern India.

According to a report, broadcast in CNN News 18, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had asked the state officials to make arrange to bring back the stuck students. Following this, officials are discussing the plans on the arrangements to be made to bring back over 6,000 students to the state. Kota Students Start Twitter Campaign #SendUsBackHome to Go Home Amid Coronavirus Lockdown.

Here's the tweet by CNN News18:

It is to be known that Kota in Rajasthan is a study hub where students enroll for preparation courses to crack engineering, medical and other prominent competitive examinations. As per details most of the students are under the age of 18 years and parents want their children by their side amid the fear of coronavirus threat.

Earlier, reports arrived that 108 new COVID-19 cases have come to light in Rajasthan on Friday, leading the tally to 1169. The new case have come from Jaipur, Jodhpur, Jhunjhunu, Nagaur, Ajmer, Tonk, Jhalawar and Kota. In Kota, 68 cases have been reported as of yet, while Jaipur leads the tally with 481 cases.