UP CM Yogi Adityanath's Father Anand Singh Bisht Critical, Kept on Ventilator at AIIMS Delhi After His Health Deteriorates

File image of Yogi Adityanath | (Photo Credits: ANI)

Uttar Pradesh, April 20: State Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's father Anand Singh Bisht is in a critical condition and is currently placed on a ventilator. According to reports, he was admitted to AIIMS Delhi, after his health deteriorated. A team of expert doctors are looking after CM Yogi Adityanath's father at the hospital. Anand Singh is reportedly suffering from kidney and liver problems.

According to a Live Hindustan report, the condition of Adityanath's father continues to remain very serious and there has been no improvement. After his heath condition worsened on Sunday, he was immediately placed on a ventilator on Sunday evening. Yogi Aditynath's father had also undergone dialysis on Sunday, before being shifted to the ICU ward. The news of the deteriorating health of Adityanath's father has created an atmosphere of great concern in the entire political camp. Yogi Adityanath Writes to CMs of Maharashtra, Haryana on Migrant Workers From UP, Says 'Arrange Food and Shelter For Our Stranded Labourers, UP Govt Will Bear Cost'.

Anand Singh Bisht was also admitted to the hospital in Dehradun a few months back after complaining of severe dehydration. As per reports, Anand Singh Bisht was a forest ranger. On the other hand, talking about coronavirus, the total number of positive cases in the state stands at 1,084.