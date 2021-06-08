New Delhi, June 8: The oil marketing companies (OMC) kept petrol and diesel prices unchanged on Tuesday across the four metro cities.

Accordingly, in the national capital, petrol price remains at Rs 95.31 per litre while diesel at Rs 86.22 per litre. Petrol and Diesel Prices in India on June 7, 2021: Fuel Prices Hiked For The Second Consecutive Day; Check Rates in Delhi, Mumbai and Other Metro Cities

Similarly, in Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata, petrol continues to be priced at Monday's level of Rs 101.52, Rs 96.71 and Rs 95.28 per litre respectively, and diesel at Rs 93.58, Rs 90.92 and Rs 89.07 per litre, respectively.

With crude once again touching a high of $71 a barrel, oil companies want to wait or pause in between before revising fuel prices.

