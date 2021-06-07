New Delhi, June 7: Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) for the second consecutive day on Monday hiked fuel (petrol and diesel) prices across four metro cities. The fuel prices have been increased by 27-28 paise. The petrol price in Delhi crossed Rs 95 mark. Petrol is being sold in Delhi at Rs 95.31 per litre, while the disel is being retailed at Rs 86.22. Fuel Price Hike in India: 47% Hold Centre Responsible for Rise in Petrol and Diesel Prices, As per ABP-C Voter Modi 2.0 Report Card.

In Mumbai, petrol has been selling over Rs 100-mark since May 29. IAs oer Indian Oil Corporation data, n the financial capital of the country, petrol is being retailed at Rs 101.52 per litre, while the price of diesel is 93.58 per litre. In Chennai and Kolkata, petrol is currently being sold at Rs 96.71 and Rs 95.28 per litre, respectively. Meanwhile, the price of diesel in these two metro cities is - Rs 90.38 and Rs 88.51 per litre. In the past one month, the price of petrol hiked by Rs 5 and diesel price increased by Rs 6 per litre. Mumbai: Youth Congress Members Protest Outside BJP Office Over Rising Fuel Prices (Watch Video).

Fuel Prices in Metro Cities:

City Petrol Price Diesel Price Delhi Rs 95.31 Rs 86.22 Mumbai Rs 101.52 Rs 93.58 Kolkata Rs 95.28 Rs 88.51 Chennai Rs 96.71 Rs 90.38

In the domestic market, the prices of petrol and diesel have been hiked for the third time in the last week. The fuel prices are being revised on a daily basis by the state-run oil companies since 2017. Earlier, the fuel prices were revised after every fortnight.

The fuel prices in the domestic market depend upon international crude prices and exchange rates. Notably, India imports almost 80 percent of crude oil. Fuels prices are different in the states and union territories of the country due to local taxes, including value added tax (VAT). The Rajasthan government levies the highest VAT.

