The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 reaches its most significant moment today, Sunday, 15 February, as arch-rivals India and Pakistan meet at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. For millions of cricket enthusiasts in India, the primary question remains whether this high-voltage encounter will be available for free on DD Sports. India vs Pakistan Live Streaming and Free Telecast, T20 World Cup 2026 Match 27.
Under the "Sports Broadcasting Signals (Mandatory Sharing with Prasar Bharati) Act," major sporting events of national importance must be shared with the state broadcaster. Consequently, DD Sports will indeed provide coverage, but with specific conditions regarding the platform.
India vs Pakistan Live Telecast on DD Sports
DD Sports will broadcast the India vs Pakistan match live, but this telecast is strictly limited to DD Free Dish and other terrestrial network viewers.
-
DD Free Dish Users: The match is available for free on the DD Sports channel.
-
Private DTH Users (Tata Play, Airtel, Dish TV, etc.): The version of DD Sports available on paid DTH platforms will typically not show the live match. Due to mandatory signal sharing laws, private DTH operators must carry the Star Sports feed for live cricket, meaning the DD Sports signal is often replaced with alternative programming during the match. Star Sports Channel Number on Airtel Digital TV, TATA Play, Videocon d2h, Dish TV: Where to Watch Telecast of India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 Match On DTH.
Where to Watch India vs Pakistan: Official Broadcasters
While DD Sports serves the free-to-air audience, the official rights for the entire 2026 tournament in India are held by JioStar (the newly formed entity following the Star-Reliance merger).
For viewers who prefer watching on their mobile devices, JioHotstar will provide Ind vs Pak live streaming of T20 World Cup 2026 match for mobile app users and on website in India.
Additionally, fans can follow ball-by-ball audio commentary for free via All India Radio (AIR), which is broadcasting the match across its national and primary channels.
The match is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM IST, with the toss taking place at 6:30 PM IST. Both teams enter this fixture with two wins from two matches in Group A. India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, currently sit atop the table on Net Run Rate, while Pakistan, under Salman Ali Agha, are close behind in second.
While the broadcast is set, fans are also keeping a close eye on the Colombo weather. Despite a 40-50% chance of showers earlier in the day, the latest reports suggest the cloud cover may hold, allowing for a full 20-over contest.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 15, 2026 05:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).