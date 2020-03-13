AAP Govt Moves Anti-NPR Resolution in Delhi Assembly, Day After Tamil Nadu Halts Pre-Census Exercise

Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi Assembly | (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, March 13: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Delhi government is latest among the non-BJP ruled states which has moved a resolution against the implementation of National Population Register (NPR) process. The resolution was tabled in the legislative assembly by senior party leader and state Cabinet Minister Gopal Rai. With 62 out of 70 MLAs on their side, the Arvind Kejriwal government was poised to get the resolution passed in the House. Tamil Nadu's AIADMK Govt Takes U-Turn on NPR, Puts Pre-Census Exercise on Hold Till Centre Clarifies Doubts.

Earlier in the week, reports had confirmed that Chief Minister Kejriwal was considered to change his stand on anti-CAA-NPR-NRC resolution. While he had last month ruled out the passage of a resolution against the Centre's citizenship law claiming that it would not achieve much, Kejriwal has now decided to consolidate his position against the NPR drive which has stoked panic among minorities and other vulnerable groups.

Update by ANI

Delhi Minister Gopal Rai moves resolution in the Assembly against the implementation of the process of National Population Register (NPR) enumeration in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/qn4tO2UobL — ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2020

The three lawmakers of the AAP in Rajya Sabha and the sole MP in Lok Sabha had voted against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in December 2019. The CAA, according to critics, is first in the "chronology" of Centre's citizenship drive which may adversely impact the Muslim community.

The Opposition has claimed that the CAA, along with the proposed nationwide implementation of National Register of Citizens (NRC), could end up revoking the citizenship of Indian Muslims. The Government of India has, however, dispelled such speculations, calling them "baseless".

The resolution against NPR, moved by the Delhi assembly today, comes a day after BJP ally AIADMK imposed a halt on the pre-Census exercise in the state. The E Palaniswami government said it would not resume the NPR enumeration process till the Centre clarifies on the new questions added in the NPR forms.

The NPR, conducted ahead of the census, was first carried out in 2010 during the UPA government. The exercise has, this time, drew apprehensions as the Home Ministry has rejigged the format of forms carried by the enumerators. Among the new questions, include those related to the date and place and birth of the parents.