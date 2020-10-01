New Delhi, October 1: India's coronavirus tally crossed the 63-lakh mark with a spike of 86,821 new cases and 1,181 deaths reported in the past 24 hours. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the COVID-19 tally has increased to 63,12,585 including 9,40,705 active cases. The number of cured, discharged and migrated have improved to 52,73,202. The death toll has also mounted to 98,678.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state in the coronavirus pandemic. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has said that it ordered 72,000 vials of the Remdisevir injection for the treatment of critical COVID-19 patients. Mumbai witnessed a single-day highest spike of 2,654 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. Unlock 5 Guidelines: Cinema Halls, Entertainment Parks to Reopen, States Allowed to Open Schools From October 15, Parents' Consent Mandatory.

On Wednesday, India announced guidelines under unlock 5.0, further relaxing curbs on activities outside containment zones. Cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes will be allowed to operate with up to 50 percent of their seating capacity, for which separate SOPs will be issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Regarding the opening of schools, MHA said the state governments can take a decision and may open schools from October 15 in a graded manner. Students may attend schools only with the written consent of parents. No school will be allowed to enforce compulsory attendance.

