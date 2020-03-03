Arvind Kejriwal Meets PM Narendra Modi, Seeks Action Over Delhi Violence, Cooperation to Combat Coronavirus

PM Modi with Arvind Kejriwal | File Image | (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, March 3: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his official workplace, as part of the first meeting between the two leaders following Delhi assembly elections 2020 results. In the interaction which lasted for around 30 minutes, Kejriwal claimed to have discussed the communal violence in Delhi and the threat of coronavirus outbreak. Shahrukh, Man in Red T-Shirt Who Opened Fire at Police During North East Delhi Violence, Arrested From UP.

Addressing the media after meeting PM Modi, the Delhi CM said he sought "strictest action" against those involved in the fatal violence in northeastern part of the city. Kejriwal also added that his government appealed the Prime Minister to ensure cooperation from the Centre in combating the coronavirus, with the first positive case being confirmed in Delhi on Monday.

"I told him that whoever is found guilty for Delhi Violence should be given strictest punishment. Also, we discussed that we have to work together against coronavirus," Kejriwal told reporters.

The Chief Minister also critiqued the role of Delhi Police - which comes under the Centre - in curbing the violence. While he lauded the civil security forces for countering the rumours and curtailing unrest on Sunday, Kejriwal blamed them for failing to prevent the riots on February 24-25.

"Delhi Police acted in a swift manner to control the situation when rumours were spread on Sunday night. Had police acted with the same efficiency on Monday and Tuesday last week when riots were confined in a district, so many lives could have been saved," he said.

The violence in Delhi claimed the lives of 46 individuals and left over 300 injured. The AAP government, which drew flak for not reaching out in riot-affected areas immediately after the clashes erupted, later announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to each of the kin of deceased. The Chief Minister has also announced Rs 25,000 for those whose houses were gutted in the violence.