Shahrukh, Man in Red T-Shirt Who Opened Fire at Police During North East Delhi Violence, Arrested From UP

New Delhi, March 3: The national capital came to a standstill due to violent clashes in North East Delhi seen last week. According to an ANI tweet, Shahrukh, the man in a red t-shirt who had opened fire at police during violence in North East Delhi on February 24, has been arrested by Delhi Police Crime Branch from Uttar Pradesh.

Northeast Delhi turned into a battlefield last week as protesters torched houses, shops, vehicles and a petrol pump, and hurled stones. The violent clashes started between the pro and anti-CAA in northeast parts of the national capital The police had to resort to tear gas in a bid chase away the protesters. Delhi Violence: PM Narendra Modi Appeals to People in National Capital to Maintain Peace & Brotherhood.

Shahrukh, the man in red t-shirt who had opened fire at police during violence in North East Delhi on 24th February, has been arrested by Delhi Police Crime Branch from Uttar Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/aSCcTKolkc — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020

Delhi Violence Death Toll

The death toll in Delhi's violence rose to 46 on Monday as the situation remained tense but peaceful. While 38 have been reported dead at the Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, three at Lok Nayak Hospital, four at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital and one at Jag Parvesh Chander Hospital. On Sunday, four bodies were fished out from the drains in Gokalpuri and Shiv Vihar areas of the violence-affected northeast area on Sunday. Body of an Intelligence Bureau officer was found in Northeast Delhi's Chand Bagh area last week.

Delhi Police Dispelled Rumours of Fresh Incidents of Violence in National Capital

Delhi police on Sunday dispelled rumours of fresh incidents of violence in the national capital. The police asked the residents not to entertain these rumours. Delhi Police had received some panic calls from people believing the rumours. According to reports, Delhi police informed that they have arrested 40 people in connection with riot-related rumours that had spread in parts of the national capital on Sunday evening when the department received 1,880 distress calls from people panicked by the false alarm of communal violence.

SN Srivastava Appointed New Delhi Police Commissioner, Succeeds Amulya Patnaik

After the clashes, SN Srivastava was appointed as new Police Commissioner of Delhi. He succeeded Amulya Patnaik. Patnaik, who was to retire in January this year, was given a one-month extension for the Delhi assembly elections which concluded on February 11.

Narendra Modi Appealed to Maintain Peace & Harmony

Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to people of Delhi to maintain peace. "Peace and harmony are central to our ethos. I appeal to my sisters and brothers of Delhi to maintain peace and brotherhood at all times. It is important that there is calm and normalcy is restored at the earliest", the PM had tweeted.