Arvind Kejriwal Takes Oath as Delhi Chief Minister For Third Time

Arvind Kejriwal (Photo Credits: Twitter)

New Delhi, February 16: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal was on Sunday sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Delhi for the third time in a row at Ramlila Maidan here, after his party registered a massive victory in the recently concluded Delhi Assembly polls.

Kejriwal was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal. The sprawling Ramlila Maidan reverberated with sounds of thousands of people cheering for the AAP leader. Kejriwal who received a hero's welcome here had extended an invitation to the people of Delhi urging them to attend the swearing-in ceremony to witness "the son of Delhi" taking oath today. Arvind Kejriwal Sworn In as Delhi Chief Minister, Begins 3rd Consecutive Term of AAP Government.

The AAP nearly repeated its 2015 performance in the elections, sweeping the Assembly polls winning 62 seats in the 70-member Assembly, in the face of a high-voltage campaign by the BJP, which fielded a battery of Union Ministers and Chief Ministers in its electioneering spearheaded by Home Minister Amit Shah.