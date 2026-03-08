A viral video from the star-studded wedding reception of actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda has sparked widespread social media discussion involving "Icon Star" Allu Arjun and a lookalike of actor Jr NTR. The footage, which appeared to show Allu Arjun’s security detail pushing a man out of the way, has since been clarified by the individual involved. VIROSH Wedding Reception: Rashmika Mandanna Looks Regal in Red Mysore Silk Saree, Vijay Deverakonda in Ivory Silk Kurta (Watch Video).

Did Allu Arjun’s Bouncer Push Jr NTR’s Body Double at VIROSH Reception?

The event, held on March 4, 2026, at the Taj Krishna in Hyderabad, was a high-security affair attended by the elite of the Indian film industry. During Allu Arjun's arrival, a video captured his bouncers shoving a man who was later identified as Eshwar Harris, a professional body double for Jr NTR known for his work in the blockbuster RRR.

The clip quickly went viral, leading to speculation of a confrontation or a breach of protocol. Fans of both stars took to social media to debate the necessity of the bouncers' aggressive stance, with some calling the interaction "disrespectful" toward the veteran body double.

Clarification from Eshwar Harris

Following the online backlash, Eshwar Harris addressed the incident through a video on his Instagram handle to clear the air. Harris explained that the "shove" was a result of a logistical misunderstanding rather than a personal slight or a deliberate altercation.

"What happened was that we were going in at the same time Allu Arjun was arriving," Harris stated. "When he was approaching the stage to click pictures, his bouncers thought I was approaching him to click pictures. Or they thought I might block the camera, so they stopped me."

Harris further downplayed the severity of the moment, describing it as a "minuscule thing" that was "blown out of proportion" by the internet. He even expressed gratitude for the unintended "reach" the viral moment provided him.

Eshwar Harris Explains the Incident at ViRosh Wedding Reception - Watch Video

The Star-Studded Celebration

The reception followed the intimate wedding of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, which took place in Udaipur on February 26. The Hyderabad event was strictly invite-only, with security measures tightened following consultations with local police due to the massive public interest in the "Virosh" union. Other notable attendees included megastar Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan, Nagarjuna, Amala Akkineni, and Naga Chaitanya, Bollywood figures Karan Johar and Kriti Sanon.

While the video continues to circulate as a meme on various platforms, the clarification from Harris appears to have calmed the tension between fanbases. Allu Arjun has not officially commented on the matter, as his team maintains focus on his upcoming projects, including his collaboration with director Atlee. ‘AA22xA6′: ’Katchi Sera’ Fame Sai Abhyankkar CONFIRMS Providing Muisc for Atlee-Arjun’s Upcoming Magnum Opus.

The newlyweds, meanwhile, have signalled their intent to "go underground" to enjoy their privacy after nearly two weeks of public festivities.

