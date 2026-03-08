Popular YouTuber and Bigg Boss 17 alumnus Anurag Dobhal, known professionally as The UK07 Rider, has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) following a high-speed car crash during a live broadcast. The incident occurred shortly after Dobhal posted a distressing video titled his "last ride," in which he hinted at self-harm. Did Anurag Dobhal aka UK07Rider Attempt Suicide on Live? Influencer Accident Shocks Fans! (Watch Video).

UK07 Rider’s Car Crash and Hospitalisation

On March 8, 2026, Dobhal went live on Instagram while driving his vehicle. Viewers reported seeing him driving at high speeds before the broadcast ended abruptly with the sound of a violent crash. While the YouTuber survived the initial impact, his condition required immediate medical intervention.

His manager, Rohit Panday, confirmed the news via social media, stating that Dobhal had been moved to a specialised facility for treatment. "He is currently in the ICU. Please pray for him," Panday wrote. "We are in touch with doctors and everyone else. "

"Thanks to the people supporting us, especially thanks to the fans who helped me figure out his location and got help for him. Aap log bhagwan ho sach mein", he added.

Anurag Dobhal’s Manager Shares His Health Update After Car Crash

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

Manager’s Statement and Fan Assistance

The manager expressed gratitude toward a group of young fans who reportedly played a critical role in locating Dobhal after the crash. Panday noted that these followers helped emergency services pinpoint the YouTuber's location, which allowed for a faster rescue response.

In an official statement issued on behalf of "Team UK Rider," Panday requested privacy for the family and urged the public to avoid speculation. "We request everyone to please treat this as the official statement and avoid continuous calls... If there are any further updates, we will share them at the appropriate time," the statement read.

Anurag Dobhal’s Mental Health Struggles

The crash follows a series of troubling public statements made by Dobhal regarding his personal life and mental well-being. In recent vlogs, the influencer had detailed a deteriorating relationship with his parents and brother, alleging "mental torture" and harassment following his marriage to Ritika Chauhan.

UK07 Rider’s Viral Instagram Live Before the Car Crash

Uk 07 Rider ( Anurag Dhobal ) comes live before a minutes and posted one reel regarding his family issues while driving his car and his car is almost around 180 km/h and then he suddenly hit the divider himselfpic.twitter.com/9KoB29C3a8 — Honest Cricket Lover (@Honest_Cric_fan) March 7, 2026

Dobhal had also claimed that his wife had distanced herself and their child from him, leaving him "emotionally drained." In the video posted just before the accident, he expressed a desire to "end his life," citing a total lack of support from his inner circle.

A Career Under Scrutiny

Anurag Dobhal rose to national fame as a prominent moto-vlogger before participating in Bigg Boss 17. His tenure on the reality show was marked by frequent clashes with the producers and host Salman Khan, culminating in a controversial exit where he alleged that the show had negatively impacted his mental health. ‘The Last Message’: YouTuber Anurag Dobhal Threatens Suicide, Alleges Mental Harassment by Family Over Inter-Caste Marriage (Watch Video).

As of Sunday evening, Dobhal remains under close medical observation. Doctors have not yet released a formal bulletin regarding the extent of his injuries.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Instagram account of Rohit Panday). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

Men's Helpline Numbers:

Milaap: 9990588768; All India Men Helpline: 9911666498; Men Welfare Trust: 8882498498.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 08, 2026 08:37 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).