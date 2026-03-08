New Delhi, March 08: Silver rate (silver prices) in India extended their downward trend on Sunday, March 8, hitting their lowest levels for the month of March. Check the latest silver rates today in major cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Jaipur, Lucknow, and Noida.

In major industrial and retail hubs including Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, the price of silver rose by INR 100 per kilogram, settling at INR 2,85,000. This marginal dip follows a massive weekly correction where the metal has shed nearly INR 30,000 from its monthly peak of INR 3.15 lakh reached on March 2. Gold Rate Today, March 08, 2026: Check 22K & 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Silver Rates Today As of March 08, 2026 (Per Kilogram)

City Silver Price Today Delhi INR 2,85,000 Mumbai INR 2,85,000 Chennai INR 2,90,000 Hyderabad INR 2,90,000 Bengaluru INR 2,85,000 Ahmedabad INR 2,85,000 Kolkata INR 2,85,000 Pune INR 2,85,000 Kerala INR 2,85,000 Vadodara INR 2,85,000

Silver Rate Today: Market Sentiment and Profit-Booking

The current cooling-off period is largely attributed to aggressive profit-taking by investors following a historic rally earlier this year. Silver had surged past the INR 4 lakh mark in late January, driven by geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. However, as the US Dollar index stabilises and Treasury yields hold firm, the immediate pressure for safe-haven buying has eased. Petrol Price Today, March 8, 2026: Check Petrol Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Analysts note that while the "fear-driven" premium is evaporating, the floor for silver remains high compared to historical standards. The metal is currently finding strong technical support near the INR 2.80 lakh level, bolstered by steady industrial demand from the solar energy and EV sectors.

