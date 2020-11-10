New Delhi, November 10: Results of the crucial bypoll in one seat each of Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Haryana would be declared today. The counting of votes began at 8 am for a total of 12 states where 56 assembly bypoll seats were contested. Stay tuned here for the fastest trends and live updates on Assembly bypoll results 2020 of the Marwahi, Dubbaka and Baroda assembly bye-elections 2020. Bihar Assembly Elections Results 2020 Live News Updates.

Results Update: The Congress is leading in Chhattisgarh's Marwahi and has been declared winner from Haryana's Baroda assembly seat. In Telangana's Dubakka, the BJP has scored an unexpected victory.

In Chhattisgarh, the lone bypoll contest was held in Marwahi. The bye-election was necessitated following the death of former chief minister and Janta Congress Chhattisgarh (JCC) founder Ajit Jogi. The battle here was primarily between the Congress and the BJP as the nomination papers of JCC candidates were rejected. The Congress candidate in Marwahi was Dr K K Dhruw, whereas, the BJP fielded Dr Gambhir Singh. As per Election Commission, Congress is leading on Marwahi assembly seat. Bihar Assembly Election Results 2020: Verdict Today, Post-Poll Sentiment Suggests Dawn of Tejashwi Yadav Era.

The Dubbaka constituency, based in Telangana, went into bypolls due to the death of sitting TRS legislator Ramalinga Reddy in August this year. The contest here was primarily between the TRS and the BJP, as per the trends. The TRS had issued the ticket to S Sujatha, whereas, the BJP candidate was M Raghunandan Rao. According to the Election Commission, the BJP is leading in Dubbak.

The bye-election in Baroda constituency of Haryana was also necessitated due to the demise of sitting Congress MLA Krishan Hooda. For Congress, the battle was crucial to retain a bastion, whereas, the BJP government attempted to bag a constituency which it had never won before. The latter fielded Olympian Yogeshwar Dutt from the seat, whereas, the Congress candidate was Induraj Narwal. According to Election Commission, Baroda Congress nominee Indu Raj Narwal is leading.

Along with the bypoll results, the Election Commission would also declare today the outcome of Bihar assembly elections 2020. The high-stake polls, that were fought in a three-phased battle, pitted the Congress-RJD-led Mahagathbandhan against the ruling coalition of JD(U) and the BJP.

