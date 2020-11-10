Patna, November 10: Who will win the Bihar assembly elections 2020? The Mahagathbandhan (RJD+Congress+Left) or the JDU-BJP combine? Counting of votes for the Bihar Assembly Elections Results 2020 will begin at 8 am and initial trends will emerge by 9 am; followed by a clear picture by the evening. LatestLY will give live updates on the Bihar Vidhan Sabha elections results. To catch instant updates on results, winning candidates and parties, stay with us. Will Tejashwi Yadav Become Youngest CM of a State in India? Here's Who Has Been The Youngest Till Date.

The elections for 243 assembly seats were held in three phases – for 71 seats on October 28, for 94 seats on November 3, and remaining 78 on November 7. In this fiercely-contested assembly election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar led the campaign of National Democratic Alliance (NDA), comprising of the Bharatiya Janata Party and Janata Dal (United). Former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) of Mukesh Sahani are also part of the alliance. Bihar Assembly Elections Results 2020 Winners List: Names of Winning Candidates of RJD, Congress, BJP, JDU And Others.

The JDU-BJP combine faced a tough challenge from the Mahagathbandhan or grand alliance of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress and Left parties. RJD leader and chief ministerial candidate of the alliance, Tejashwi Yadav ran a relentless campaign and addressed rallies in most of the constituencies. Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Upendra Kushwaha's RLSP and Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM were also in the fray.

Seat-Sharing Agreements For Bihar Assembly Elections 2020:

As per the seat-sharing agreement, the BJP got 121 seats out of the 243 Bihar constituencies while its ally JD(U) was allotted 122 seats. They gave some seats to HAM and VIP from each quota. The RJD fought elections on 121 seats, while the Congress declared candidates in 70 constituencies. The grand alliance left 70 seats for Left parties. Of them, the CPI-ML got 19 seats, CPI(M) 4 and CPI 6.

Bihar Exit Poll Results:

Most of the exit polls have predicted a thumping victory for the Mahagathbandhan, dislodging the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government with more than two-third majority in the 243-member Bihar assembly. India Today-MyAxis exit poll showed Tejashwi Yadav as the most preferable chief ministerial candidate. Pre-poll surveys suggested that the NDA had an edge over the grand alliance.