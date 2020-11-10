The BJP is emerging as the single-largest party in the Bihar assembly elections. The BJP has won 19 seats and was leading on 55 others. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) of BJP and JDU is leading on 125 seats. The grand alliance of RJD, Congress and Left is ahead in 110 constituencies.
The JDU-BJP combine is ahead of the grand alliance of RJD, Congress and Left just by 12 seats.
Party
Won
Leading
Total
AIMIM
1
4
5
BSP
0
1
1
BJP
17
57
74
CPI
1
2
3
CPI(M)
1
1
2
CPI(ML)
4
8
12
HAM(S)
1
2
3
Ind.
1
0
1
Congress
7
13
20
JD(U)
10
33
43
RJD
18
57
75
VIP
2
2
4
Total
63
180
243
The JDU-BJP combine is ahead of the grand alliance of RJD, Congress and Left just by 5 seats. Currently, the JDU-BJP alliance has won 24 seats and maintains lead on 96 other seats. The grand alliance has bagged 16 seats and is leading on 99 other seats.
A neck and neck contest between the JDU-BJP combine and the grand alliance of RJD, Congress and Left is being seen again in Bihar. Currently, the JDU-BJP alliance has won 18 seats and maintains lead on 101 other seats. The grand alliance has bagged 12 seats and is leading on 104 other seats.
Chandrika Rai, father-in-law of RJD's Tej Pratap Yadav & JDU candidate from Parsa loses to RJD's Chhote Lal Ray.
Bihar Election 2020: Election Commission declares results for 20 out of 243 seats -BJP & RJD win 6 each, JD(U), Congress & Vikassheel Insaan Party 2 each, AIMIM & CPI(M) 1 each. NDA leading on 123 seatsMahagathbandhan on 112 seatsAIMIM on 5 seatsBSP on 1 seatIndependents on 2
Bihar Election 2020 results: RJD, BJP, and JD(U) win two seats each so far, Vikassheel Insaan Party wins one.NDA leading on 124 seatsMahagathbandhan leading on 109 seatsAIMIM leading on 4 seatsBSP leading on 2 seatsLJP leading on 1 seatIndependents leading on 3 seats
The JDU-BJP is now leading on 126 seats, while the grand alliance of RJD, Congress and Left is ahead in 107 constituencies.
Party
Won
Leading
Total
AIMIM
0
4
4
BSP
0
2
2
BJP
1
75
76
CPI
0
3
3
CPI(M)
0
3
3
CPI(ML)
0
13
13
HAM(S)
0
3
3
Ind.
0
3
3
Congress
0
18
18
JD(U)
2
40
42
LJP
0
1
1
RJD
1
69
70
VIP
0
5
5
Total
4
239
243
BJP candidate Ram Chandra Prasad has been elected as an MLA from Hayaghat assembly seat in Bihar. He defeated Bhola Yadav of RJD.
Janata Dal (United) candidate Ashok Kumar Chodhary has been elected as MLA from Sakra assembly seat in Bihar.
Patna, November 10: Who will win the Bihar assembly elections 2020? The Mahagathbandhan (RJD+Congress+Left) or the JDU-BJP combine? Counting of votes for the Bihar Assembly Elections Results 2020 will begin at 8 am and initial trends will emerge by 9 am; followed by a clear picture by the evening. LatestLY will give live updates on the Bihar Vidhan Sabha elections results. To catch instant updates on results, winning candidates and parties, stay with us. Will Tejashwi Yadav Become Youngest CM of a State in India? Here's Who Has Been The Youngest Till Date.
The elections for 243 assembly seats were held in three phases – for 71 seats on October 28, for 94 seats on November 3, and remaining 78 on November 7. In this fiercely-contested assembly election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar led the campaign of National Democratic Alliance (NDA), comprising of the Bharatiya Janata Party and Janata Dal (United). Former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) of Mukesh Sahani are also part of the alliance. Bihar Assembly Elections Results 2020 Winners List: Names of Winning Candidates of RJD, Congress, BJP, JDU And Others.
The JDU-BJP combine faced a tough challenge from the Mahagathbandhan or grand alliance of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress and Left parties. RJD leader and chief ministerial candidate of the alliance, Tejashwi Yadav ran a relentless campaign and addressed rallies in most of the constituencies. Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Upendra Kushwaha's RLSP and Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM were also in the fray.
Seat-Sharing Agreements For Bihar Assembly Elections 2020:
As per the seat-sharing agreement, the BJP got 121 seats out of the 243 Bihar constituencies while its ally JD(U) was allotted 122 seats. They gave some seats to HAM and VIP from each quota. The RJD fought elections on 121 seats, while the Congress declared candidates in 70 constituencies. The grand alliance left 70 seats for Left parties. Of them, the CPI-ML got 19 seats, CPI(M) 4 and CPI 6.
Bihar Exit Poll Results:
Most of the exit polls have predicted a thumping victory for the Mahagathbandhan, dislodging the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government with more than two-third majority in the 243-member Bihar assembly. India Today-MyAxis exit poll showed Tejashwi Yadav as the most preferable chief ministerial candidate. Pre-poll surveys suggested that the NDA had an edge over the grand alliance.