Bhopal, December 14: Congress veteran Kamal Nath, who holds the record of being elected to the Lok Sabha for nine consecutive terms, is contemplating at retirement from active politics. The 72-year-old, while addressing a rally in bastion of Chhindwara on Sunday, said he has nothing more to achieve in public life.

Nath's remarks, suggesting his exit from the political circles of Madhya Pradesh, comes a month after the party suffered a rout in the bypolls under his leadership. Out of the 28 seats contested, the BJP succeeded in winning 19.

Had the Nath-led Congress restricted the saffron party below 8 seats, the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government would had lost its majority. Speculations were rife that Nath may be forced to vacate the MP Congress chief's post following the defeat.

"I am ready to take some rest. I have no ambitions or any greed for any post. I have achieved a lot already. I am ready to stay at home," Nath said at the rally in Chhindwara.

Nath, who served as the Union Minister in multiple Congress-led governments at the Centre, was appointed as the Chief Minister after the party won the assembly elections in MP in 2018. This victory, for the Congress, came after remaining in the Opposition for 15 years.

The government, however, could not last more than 16 months as a rebellion led by former Congress heavyweight Jyotiraditya Scindia led to the exit of 23 MLAs. With their jumping ship to the BJP, the party lost its majority and allowed Shivraj Singh Chouhan to return as the Chief Minister.

