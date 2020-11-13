Patna, November 13: The National Democratic Alliance will choose the next Chief Minister of Bihar on November 15, incumbent CM Nitish Kumar said on Friday. A meeting will be held at 12:30 pm and the schedule for the oath-taking ceremony will also be discussed, Nitish Kumar added. His Janata Dal (United) is part of the NDA which has obtained an absolute majority in the recently-concluded assembly elections in Bihar. Who Will Be the Next CM of Bihar? Here's What Nitish Kumar Said.

"The meeting will start at 12:30 pm on November 15," Kumar, who was the chief ministerial candidate of the NDA, told reporters. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also declared Kumar as the CM face of the NDA, there is a buzz about the role of the JD(U) leader, especially after his party won only 43 seats, much lower than the BJP's 74 seats. Asked who will be the next chief minister of Bihar, Kumar had yesterday said he has made no claim. Nitish Kumar Swearing-In Ceremony Date: JDU Chief Likely to Take Oath as Bihar CM on November 16.

The NDA has won 125 seats in the Bihar assembly elections, three more than the halfway mark of 122 needed to form the government. Among the constituents of NDA, BJP won 74 seats, while JD(U) bagged 43 seats. Mukesh Sahani’s Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) of Jitan Ram Manjhi won four seats each. The results of the Bihar elections 2020 were announced on November 10.

Despite becoming a junior partner in Bihar, Kumar is most likely to become the chief minister again. It is because the BJP cannot afford to take a risk by putting pressure on the JD(U) chief for the chief ministerial post since its top leadership knows that he has the option to switch sides.

