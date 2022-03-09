The Election Commission of India (ECI) will declare the Assembly Elections Results 2022 of the five poll-bound states on Thursday, March 10. A total of 690 assembly seats across five states namely Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, and Manipur underwent polling in the recently concluded Assembly Elections 2022 on March 7.

The counting of the votes will begin from 8 am and the Election Commission will start publishing the results on its website results.eci.gov.in and its app. Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: Congress Constitutes Manifesto Committee and Campaign Committee of Punjab Congress.

As per the exit polls trends, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is leading the poll battle in Punjab, while the Congress is closing the distance of the majority mark in Uttarakhand.

However, Goa seems to paint a complicated picture with a hung Assembly as no party is crossing the majority mark in order to form the government.

Here's how the states fared so far:

Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh which comprised the highest number of seats (403) amongst the five states went to poll in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. As per the exit polls, ruling party BJP is predicted to win the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022, while the Samajwadi Party is likely to increase its seats.

Punjab

Punjab was the second state with 117 seats that went for polling in a single phase on February 14. According to several exit polls, Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is leading in Punjab and all set to form the new government. On the day of the election, Punjab recorded an average voter turnout of 65.50 per cent as compared to 77 per cent voter turnout during the 2017 Assembly Elections.

Uttarakhand

With 70 Assembly Election seats, Uttarakhand underwent polling on February 14 in a single phase. According to exit polls, Congress will form a majority mark in Uttarakhand as it is projected to get 35 seats in the 70-member Assembly. On the other hand, the ruling party BJP is estimated to win 29 seats while the other parties are likely to get 5 seats of which 3 are likely for BSP.

Manipur

Manipur underwent polling on March 3 for 60 Assembly seats and as per exit polls has no clear winner as no party is able to get the majority. In the 60-member Assembly, BJP is emerging as the single largest party with 25 seats followed by Congress at 14 and NPP at 12.

Goa

Goa, which has a total of 40 Assembly seats underwent polling on February 14 in a single phase. If exit polls are to be believed, the coastal state is racing towards a hung Assembly with no party getting a majority. While the ruling party BJP is marginally ahead of the Congress with 15 seats, the Congress alliance is closing at 14 seats. The MGP is getting 7 seats and AAP is getting 3 seats in Goa, as per the Exit Poll.

