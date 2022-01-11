Congress has constituted the manifesto committee and the campaign committee of Punjab Congress for the upcoming Punjab Assembly Elections 2022. The polls in Punjab will take place in a single phase on February 10, 2022. The counting of votes will take place on March 10, 2022. There are a total of 117 assembly seats in Punjab.

Check Tweet:

Congress constitutes Manifesto Committee and Campaign Committee of Punjab Congress, ahead of 14th February Assembly polls. pic.twitter.com/VR19ClBXOk

— ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2022

