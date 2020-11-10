Patna, November 10: The Mahagathbandhan is set for a full majority victory in the Bihar assembly elections 2020, said the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in a statement which was issued amidst the ongoing vote count. The party, while conceding that they were trailing in the counting of votes so far, claimed that the final results would project them as the winner of the electoral battle. Track Live Results of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020.

The RJD claimed that inputs received from the Mahagathbandhan candidates and workers on the ground indicate that the alliance is headed towards unseating the NDA from power. It appealed all the alliance candidates and workers to stay put at counting centres till the vote count process is completed.

The grand alliance, comprising of the RJD, Congress and Left Parties, were ahead in 102 seats by the trends which emerged at 4 pm. The ruling NDA coalition, however, was ahead of the halway majority mark with a projected lead in 131 seats.

Statement Issued by RJD

हम सभी क्षेत्रों के उम्मीदवारों और कार्यकर्ताओं से संपर्क में है और सभी जिलों से प्राप्त सूचना हमारे पक्ष में है। देर रात तक गणना होगी। महागठबंधन की सरकार सुनिश्चित है। बिहार ने बदलाव कर दिया है। सभी प्रत्याशी और काउंटिंग एजेंट मतगणना पूरी होने तक काउंटिंग हॉल में बने रहें। — Rashtriya Janata Dal (@RJDforIndia) November 10, 2020

"We are in touch with candidates and workers from all region and the information received from all the districts is in our favor. Counting will continue late night. The government of the Grand Alliance is bound to be formed. Bihar has voted for change. All candidates and counting agents remain in the counting hall until the counting of votes is completed," the RJD said.

The trends of election results that have emerged so far are in contradiction to the exit polls. The post-election surveys, that were released on Saturday after the phase 3 voting had concluded, showed a wave in favour of the Mahagathbandhan. A couple of the exit polls had predicted upto 169 to 180 seats for the Tejashwi Yadav-led alliance.

